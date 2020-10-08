Jefferson County Jail corrections officer dies due to COVID-19

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — A Jefferson County Jail corrections officer died Monday after battling COVID-19.
Dudley Champ, 58, had been a corrections officer at the jail since May 2019 according to a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office news release.
Champ's wife and children 'are deeply hurt and need our support and prayers,' according to the release.
He had been in the hospital for several weeks.
"Officer Champ continued his duties as a Corrections Officer when knowingly coming to work in an environment that has active Covid-19 virus cases would put him at risk every day," Sheriff Stephens said in the release. "Along with all first responders, medical professionals and many others, Officer Champ without hesitation proudly served his community to keep them safe and away from harm and are real heroes in this unsettling time."