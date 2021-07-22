Jefferson County hospital leaders implore Southeast Texans to get vaccinated, mask up as COVID-19 cases rise

In the last five days the number of hospitalized CIOVID-19 patients in Southeast Texas has "increased significantly" at all three area hospitals.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The leaders of all three hospitals in Jefferson County are imploring Southeast Texans to help slow the spread of COVID-19 as cases continue to rise in the area.

The release noted that in the last five days the number of hospitalized CIOVID-19 patients in Southeast Texas has "increased significantly" at all three area hospitals.

The emailed news release was signed by the Presidents and CEOs of CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System, Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas and the Medical Center of Southeast Texas.

The hospitals and their staff are doing all they can but they need the public's help according to the release.

The release asks that everyone limit their exposure risk to help protect their fellow residents and to also not gather in large groups.

The healthcare leaders stressed in the release that there are several proven ways to reduce the spread of the virus including...

Wearing a facemask in public

Getting vaccinated

Maintaining 6 feet of social distancing

Washing your hands frequently

"We stand in a unified message to implore the people of Jefferson and the surrounding counties to do these four simple things to help us save lives," according to the news release.

Along with urging vaccinations for all they also noted several considerations for those who are vaccinated.

According to the release if you're vaccinated, you are...

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a joint news release...

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Southeast Texas has increased significantly in the past 5 days for all our hospitals. We are deeply concerned. Our teams are rising to this challenge with incredible compassion and professionalism. Everything is being done to ensure the best possible coordination and care for our patients; however, we need your help.

We are asking everyone to limit their risk of exposure and help protect those around them. We need our community to demonstrate its resolve by taking action to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and this current surge in our hospitals. Please do not gather in large groups.

Remember, vaccination remains the best means of protection against this virus. We urge anyone not vaccinated to schedule an appointment for a vaccination immediately. The science and data are abundantly clear: COVID-19 vaccines are safe and highly effective at preventing illness, hospitalization, and death. Some stark data to consider for those who are fully vaccinated

It is proven, that when people wear a face mask in public, get vaccinated, maintain at least six feet from others, and practice frequent hand hygiene, it reduces the spread of the virus. We stand in a unified message to implore the people of Jefferson and the surrounding counties to do these four simple things to help us save lives.

Thank you for your support.

Josh Snow – President: Medical Center of Southeast Texas

Justin Doss – CEO: Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas

Paul Trevino- President and CEO: CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System