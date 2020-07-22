Jefferson County health expert says 'progress' being made toward drop in COVID-19 cases

Dr. Joshi says it's too early to call it a significant decline, but there is some progress being made.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — It's hard to believe it's been nearly a month since Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick issued a mandatory mask order.

We dig deeper to look into whether it's helped slow the spread of the virus.

Since the face covering order went into effect, Jefferson County has seen an influx in COVID-19 cases but health experts say that doesn't mean the order hasn't been effective.



When asked if Judge Branick still stands by the decision to put the face covering order into place, he says he still believes it was the right call.



"I do, not based upon my legal education, but based upon the advice of medical professionals who believe it's the best course of action," Branick said.

It's been nearly a month since Branick issued the order.



"I'm more concerned about our hospitals being overwhelmed and us potentially having to have another shutdown that would hurt small businesses. I wouldn't wanna see that," Branick said.

Data from Jefferson County Public Health shows the county has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases since the order went into effect on June 24.

During the same period, the county's death rate has decreased. Health experts say it will take time to see the impact.

Beaumont Public Health Department evaluation specialist Dr. Praphul Joshi says the data suggests the county is making some progress since the mask order went into effect.



"Right now we are seeing slight destabilization and decline. But once again this has been a peak month for us. We are still at the higher level of the case load, it too early to call it a significant decline but we are making progress," Joshi said.

Progress at a time where any decrease offers a glimmer of hope.



There's no expiration date for the state's mask order, but research shows over time wearing a mask makes a difference.