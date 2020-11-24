Jefferson County could receive COVID-19 vaccine by mid-December, if state's plan remains on track

"Manufacturing delays and transportation problems — there could be a number of problems that could change that date."

BEAUMONT, Texas — While there's still a lot that needs to happen before the COVID-19 vaccine becomes available, Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick said Southeast Texas could receive it by Dec. 14.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management spoke to county leaders on a phone call Tuesday. Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick was on the call. He said if everything goes according to plan, the state believes the first round of vaccines will make it to Texas counties, including Jefferson County, by Dec. 14.

"That could change depending on the manufacturing process," Branick said. "As I said, everything that is being done is being done for planning purposes in advance, but manufacturing delays and transportation problems — there could be a number of problems that could change that date."

Judge Branick said the state has not specified where you can go to get the vaccine or how many doses will be sent to this area.

He said he feels confident the state if making Southeast Texas a priority.

"We are on of the top 20 counties out of the 254 in the state of Texas for over 65 populations. So the state is going to be looking at those areas that have a higher over 65 population. So I think we will get our fair share," Branick said.

Right now, the state's plan only accounts for Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines.

The AstraZeneca vaccine isn't part of the state's plan right now.

It's been called a game changer because of how durable it is.

Judge Branick said it is simply too early to account for because the company has not applied for emergency use authorization from the FDA.

Overall, he's pleased with the state's plan.

"I really do think they do an outstanding job at looking at it from every potential facet," Branick said.

Judge Branick said he plans to get the vaccine when he is eligible for one and is encouraging others to consider getting one.

The vaccine could be available to the general public in April 2021.