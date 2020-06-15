BEAUMONT, Texas — COVID-19 hospitalizations continue surging in Jefferson County, according to numbers posted by the SouthEast Texas Regional Advisory Council.

On June 13, there were 19 confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients in ICU in Jefferson Co. That is the highest number since April 18 when 23 people were admitted into the intensive care unit for the virus.

In addition to the 19 in ICU, there were 24 admitted into the hospital for COVID-19 on June 13, according to SETRAC. That is the highest hospitalization in Jefferson Co. since June 1 when 31 people were treated for either confirmed or suspected coronavirus.

The new surge in hospitalizations in Southeast Texas echoes ominous numbers being reported across the Sun Belt. In Texas, cases are rising rapidly in the state's largest cities, including Houston, Austin and Dallas.

Since Memorial Day, it has been a roller coaster for COVID-19 numbers in Jefferson County. There have been some of the highest and lowest days for numbers recorded, but the 14 day moving average continues an upward trajectory.

The fatality rate from COVID-19 in Jefferson Co. remains among the highest in Southeast Texas. Of the 712 positive coronavirus cases, 31 people have died giving Jefferson Co. a 4.35% fatality rate.

The fatality rate in Jasper Co. is the highest in Southeast Texas at 5.88%. Hardin County's fatality rate is 3.42%.

Gov. Greg Abbott says that he's "concerned, but not alarmed" by the recent increase in numbers across Texas, according to the Texas Tribune.

Abbott says there's been an increase in testing across the state including more testing in nursing home, long-term living facilities and prisons.

“The number of cases per million for Texas is less than half the average for the nation," Abbott said in a TV interview reported by the Texas Tribune. The number of deaths per million, at least the national average, is five times that of which Texas has.

"It is incumbent upon every individual in Texas to make sure that they are doing all they can not to get or transmit COVID-19 as we do open up the economy. You have your own control of whether or not you will be getting this disease.”

