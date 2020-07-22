'Really real,' Jefferson County commissioner loses two loved ones to COVID-19

One of Sinegal's cousins died just 3 days after being diagnosed

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Two cousins who appeared to be doing alright, suddenly caught a virus that unfortunately took their lives.

COVID-19 is still very much a part of life in the US, which is why one Jefferson County commissioner is sending a strong message after losing two loved ones.

Michael Sinegal, the Jefferson County Commissioner for Precinct 3, knows all too well how quickly life can change these days.



"He went that Monday, found out Wednesday he was positive and he died that next Thursday," Sinegal said.

Sinegal says his cousin Rickey Whitley started feeling coronavirus symptoms just days before passing away.



He wasn't the first cousin to be taken away as a result of the pandemic.



"Went to the doctor that Monday and died that Thursday," Sinegal said.

Three months prior, Lawrence Riley was the first person in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin, to pass away from COVID-19.

Riley died just three days after being diagnosed. His family spoke to Oprah Winfrey in April.

In Milwaukee, Black people account for nearly 70% of the #COVID19 deaths but only make up 26% of the population. Lawrence was the first resident of the city to die of the virus. He lost his battle 3 days after being diagnosed—wth his family unable to be by his side #OprahTalks pic.twitter.com/kBAK2Vcuit — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) April 15, 2020

"It's devastating because not only are they dying but you're not able to share the final moments with them," Sinegal said.

With two family members now gone, Sinegal said he's going to do whatever it takes to protect himself and loved ones.



Even if that includes shutting down and entire county to prevent the virus from spreading.

"I would have no hesitation in supporting possibly shutting the county down for 14-15 days," Sinegal said.

It's been nearly a month since Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick issued his mandatory face covering order, but since then numbers haven't dropped.



One thing Sinegal wants to make clear to everyone...this virus is not a hoax.



"It's real, it's really real. I appreciate you giving me the time to express how I feel because it's a devastating thing. I mean that's two cousins and like I said my niece has it but so far, that's as close as it's been to my family, but that's close enough," Sinegal said.

He tells 12News both of his cousins were in their mid-60s when they passed away.



