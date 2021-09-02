Jasper ISD temporarily shuts down due to spike in COVID-19 cases

The closure begins Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.

JASPER, Texas — Jasper is now the latest school district to temporarily shut down amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Southeast Texas.

The Jasper Independent School District will be closed from Friday, Sept. 3, through next Monday, September 13, 2021, due to the rise in coronavirus cases in the region, the district announced Thursday.

All extracurricular activities, games, and practices will be canceled during the temporary closure.

In total, six districts and one Beaumont middle school have recently announced closures related to the surge in cases.

Other Southeast Texas school districts temporarily closing or suspending classes

Deweyville ISD will be closed Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 through next Tuesday, September 7, 2021

Silsbee ISD students will not attend classes from Friday until Wednesday, September 8, 2021 by making Friday Tuesday and staff development days. Monday is already a student holiday.

Newton ISD is closing all classes and extracurricular activities until Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.

Kirbyville CISD is closing for the rest of the week with classes will resuming on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

Lumberton ISD closed campuses starting Monday, August 30, through Monday, September 6. During the closure, there will be no virtual or remote instruction offered, according to the district.

Burkeville ISD's temporary closure started Tuesday, Aug. 24 at 3:30 p.m., and the district will resume classes on Wednesday, Sept. 1, at 7:45 a.m.

Beaumont ISD's King Middle School recently announced it was closing temporarily due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. The school will be closed from Monday, Aug. 23 until Friday, Aug. 27.



Vidor ISD released a statement Tuesday informing parents of ways to help manage the spread of the virus and to keep the district open for students and staff.

School officials across Southeast Texas are encouraging families to continue monitoring their students for COVID-19 symptoms.