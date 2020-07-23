ICU beds at capacity in Jefferson County, officials seek state help

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Governor Abbott recently deployed resources and nurses to cities and counties across the state of Texas because hospitals just can't keep up the influx of COVID-19 patients.



Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick says we're also seeing a shortage of nurses.



"All 86 of the ICU beds in Jefferson County are being occupied today," Branick said. "We've requested resources from the state, primarily staff."



Shortages are forcing officials to starting thinking about back up plans for the back up plans.



"Worst came to worst, we'd probably have to do something like a hotel," Branick said.



In Austin, hospitals have outsourced to convention centers.



Hospital workers in the Rio Grande Valley say they're reaching their limits.



The state deployed more resources to the Rio Grand Valley and to Houston.



While the virus is still around, health and county officials continue to ask that we do our part by washing hands and wearing masks.