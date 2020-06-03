HOUSTON — In light of the recent confirmed coronavirus cases in the Houston area, some school districts are adjusting their attendance rules and most are putting in extra efforts to keep schools and buses sanitized.

Here's a breakdown of the steps major local school district are making to protect their communities from COVID-19 and other illnesses.

Cypress-Fairbanks ISD

The district is suspending perfect attendance rules for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year. Instead, perfect attendance recognition will be for Aug. 26 - March 5. They're also suspending exam exemption criteria related to attendance for Spring 2020 exams. Click here for more information.

Fort Bend ISD

Fort Bend ISD is monitoring the situation closely as well as increasing its efforts to keep the campus disinfected. Administrators encourage parents to also take preventative measures, especially in light of it being cold and flu season. Click here for more information.

Houston ISD

Houston ISD plans on holding classes for the remainder of this week. The district will be closed for Spring Break, from March 16 through March 20.

Beginning on March 23, HISD will temporarily limit all campus visitors, including parents and volunteers. Parents will only be allowed on campus to pick up or drop off their children. Visitors will be screened by an HISD nurse.

All after-school activities will be canceled during the time.

HISD launched a special website with updates and information regarding coronavirus.

The website, HoustonISD.org/HealthAlerts will be updated as needed to provide the most current resources, including a parent fact sheet, FAQs, and links from supporting health agencies. Click here for more information.

Katy ISD

Katy ISD is considering adjustments to the high school final exam exemption requirements, but no formal announcements have been made. Student absences related to the virus will be coded as excused.

New international students are being asked to contact their campus before visiting the school and finishing the enrollment process. Click here for more information.

Klein ISD

Klein ISD said they are continuing to monitor the coronavirus situation with local and federal health authorities.

The district is limiting out-of-state student travel until further notice in order to minimize the risk of students not being able to return to school. Click here for more information.

Montgomery ISD

Out of an abundance of caution, Montgomery ISD is closing all of its schools early for Spring Break. All campuses will be closed Thursday (March 12) and Friday (March 13) for proper deep cleaning. Also, all travel-related events for students are canceled. Click here for more information.

Pearland ISD

Pearland ISD said parents of students who travel to or through any of the countries identified with a Level 3 Travel Health Notice must contact the student's principal upon return to the U.S. so that the 14-day monitoring period can be determined.

Pearland ISD is making changes to its attendance policy for the rest of the school year. Click here for more information.

Texas universities and colleges

Baylor University

Baylor University has extended its Spring Break for a week and classes will resume Monday, March 23; however, classes will be provided strictly in an online environment for a two-week period from March 23 through April 3. Click here for more information.

Prairie View A&M University

The university suspended classes until March 23.

Faculty and staff are still required to report to work. Click here for more information.

Rice University

Classroom instruction has been suspended at the university. They intend to resume classroom instruction after the spring break. The university said the situation is fluid and it could change, but barring any further complications, they plan to resume classes on Monday, March 23. Click here for more information.

Sam Houston State University

The university has suspended all study abroad programs until August, and all university-funded international travel for faculty, staff and students has been canceled through May. Click here for more information.

South Texas College of Law Houston

STCL Houston has canceled all on-campus classes and will conduct classes solely in an online format due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus in Houston.

The law school will re-evaluate the situation the week of March 23 following Spring Break, which is scheduled from March 16 to 20.

Click here to visit the college's website.

Texas A&M University

The university said classes will not resume until Wednesday, March 18 to allow for planning and logistics to ensure the provision of all university services in the most efficient, effective and safest way.

Dining, health, counseling and other services will be available on a normal schedule Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17. Click here for more information.

Texas Southern University

The university said it is taking all necessary precautions and working closely with Harris County Public Health to ensure the campus is safe and well informed.

The university is asking that all members of their community to take suggested steps to ensure that they all stay as healthy as possible. Click here for more information.

Trinity University

Trinity University says it will extend its spring break through March 22 and close its residence halls for full-time occupancy for the rest of the spring semester. On March 23, the University will transition to synchronous remote teaching for all classes for the rest of the spring semester. Click here for more information.

University of Houston

UH classes are canceled for next week. The university will remain open, but faculty and staff have the option to work remotely. Classes will resume online on March 23. Resident students are encouraged to stay home, but dorms are open for those returning. Click here for more information.

University of Houston-Downtown

The University of Houston System has implemented a Travel Policy and COVID-19 Exposure Prevention Policy in response to the Coronavirus. Click here for more information.

University of Texas at Austin

The university said undergraduate university-sponsored student travel for spring break, Maymester and Summer programs is suspended to France, Germany, and Spain in addition to countries on the CDC travel warning list.

UT is proceeding with business as usual on campus, with classes and operations continuing. Click here for more information.

University of Texas-San Antonio (UTSA)

UTSA is extending Spring Break for students through the week of March 15. Starting March 23, all classes will be conducted online. Campuses will remain open with social distancing practices in place for public events, involving more than 50 people. Click here for more information.

