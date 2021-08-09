High pay for traveling nurses causing staffing shortages at regional hospitals, doctors say

When Baptist Hospitals ICU nurse practitioner Heather Landers looks around her unit, she's no longer greeted by familiar faces.



“I don't recognize half of the faces at work anymore," Landers said.



Afreen said one of the main reasons hospitals are experiencing staffing crises is pay.



“You have one paid $34 an hour, which is regular nurses and your traveling nurses are getting paid $120 an hour,” Afreen said.



This leads to local nurses making the decision to hit the road to make more cash.



“You still hear nurses talking about it every day,” Landers said. “'I'm going to go do this. I’m going to go travel. I’m going to do this because they're worked so hard, and they're stretched so thin right now.’”



Afreen said Baptist Hospitals has lost a quarter of its nursing staff since the start of the pandemic.



“We actually are losing nurses every day,” Afreen said. “They'll go and travel somewhere, and half of them may not come back.”



Landers said one solution to this crisis is rewarding regional nurses for their dedication to the job and the community.



“I feel that there should be more attention paid to retaining the good nurses that we have, the ones that are already trained,” Landers said. “They're familiar with the system. They're familiar with the physicians here.”



Health officials fear once COVID-19 calms down, they'll look around and will no longer have the staff they once had.



“I don't want to find out two-three months from now, when the delta variant slows down that all my good nurses have relocated,” Afreen said.