Here's a look at Texas' proposed plan for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

TEXAS, USA — The weekly average of COVID-19 cases is up 25 percent in Texas compared to a week ago.

That is part of what is fueling a rush to find a safe and effective vaccine. Texas Health officials have submitted a proposed distribution plan to the CDC, but most Texas will have to wait until next summer for a vaccine.

The plans are subject to change, but the state is required to put together a framework for how the state will distribute COVID-19 vaccines.

Phase I is scheduled to roll out November through December of this year. This phase includes giving the vaccine to healthcare and frontline workers.

Phase II is January through July 2021 and includes critical groups like the elderly and those in rural communities, who have limited access to vaccinations.

Phase III is July through October 2021, which is when the state plans for access across the entire population.

Vaccine teams still have the discretion to focus on the vulnerable population.

Finally, in Phase IV, which is October 2021, one year from now, vaccines would be made available through private providers.

"It's not going to be widespread vaccinations for everybody who wants it," Texas Department of State Health Services spokesperson Chris Van Duesen said. "We are going to have to do it in targeted way, so critical workers, like health care workers and those people who have health conditions and greater risk of complications if they get COVID-19."

This all depends on the success of the vaccine trials and a handful of these trials remain on hold. Most vaccines in trial will require two doses.

There's still a big question if distribution will begin in November.

"A vaccine will be available, you know, and we're planning for that eventuality, despite the fact we don't know," he said. "There are still question marks about it. We don't know exactly when. We don't know exactly how much."

There are strict rules for who can distribute the vaccine. Distributors must be recognized by the federal government and state as health care providers and follow strict CDC guidelines.