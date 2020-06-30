HEB to require masks for customers in cities with no mandate

Starting July 1, all customers will be required to wear masks in H-E-B stores.

TEXAS, USA — H-E-B has announced that stores that are not in an area with a mask ordinance will require masks for all customers in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grocery store chain says that while 80% of stores are operating under a mandatory mask ordinance, they are implementing the mandate for all places where local ordinances are not in place.

This mandate will officially be enacted on July 1. At this time, the CDC, State of Texas, and local health officials strongly urge the use of masks or facial coverings in public spaces as a proven way to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

H-E-B stated the following when asked about Abbott's stance on masks in Texas:

"Governor Abbott encourages the implementation of local Health and Safety Plan ordinances which include required mask use. The CDC, Governor Abbott, and local governments strongly urge the use of facial coverings in public spaces. These recommendations are outlined in the Governor’s guide to opening the economy."

The chain also stated that exceptions would be made for children and individuals with health-related issues.

"Social distancing, wearing masks, proper hand washing, and sanitization are all things we do to help keep Texans healthy," H-E-B said in a press release.

To read more about what H-E-B is doing to protect customers and employees from COVID-19 you can visit the website.