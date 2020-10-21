Health officials see major decline in breast cancer screenings due to COVID-19 pandemic

A woman who has history with breast cancer said she nearly missed her annual mammogram, which almost lead to her missing a major red flag. Now, she wants to share her story.



“It's so important when someone understands what you are going through,” Elizabeth Harris said. Life hasn’t been the easiest for Harris, but with every battle, she stands ready to fight.



“I came in for a mammogram and guess what? They found a spot. I guess the one thing women fear all of her life,” Harris said.



That was nearly 30 years ago. The next battle came ten years later. Now, she’s facing round three of breast cancer. The fear of catching COVID-19 nearly lead Harris to miss the crucial finding from doctors.



“I was scheduled to have my mammogram in January or February, and I canceled my appointment,” Harris said.



The Dauphin Women's Center says it has been seeing a lot of rescheduled appointments and no shows due to the pandemic.



"People, number one, are scared. This is something we've never been through before," said Brandy Kotz, director of the Dauphin Women's Center. "So, it's a little nervous getting out of the house and coming to a facility where they think it could be spread or caught, but we're taking every precaution here."

Harris received a first-hand look at those safety precautions.



“They have very few people. They schedule their mammograms so that there is no one else really here,” Harris said. “Then, when you go back to have a mammogram, one person takes you. They wear a mask and you have on a mask.”



Despite being in a pandemic, doctors say it's still important to get a breast screening. As far Harris, she said this is a fight she plans to win.



“With breast cancer, it really can be cured, and I am an example of that. I’ve been here two times before, so let’s go for number three.



Anyone wondering what steps are needed to take a breast screening can visit the Dauphin Women's Center's website to schedule an appointment. Early prevention is key.