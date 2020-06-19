HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — All businesses in Harris County must require employees and customers to wear face coverings after an order signed by County Judge Lina Hidalgo today.

Businesses that don’t comply with the order could face up to a $1,000 fine, though Hidalgo said the main focus is education and not fines. Customers 10 years and older must wear masks, though individuals aren’t subject to any fines for not wearing one.

“The only way we will advert a crisis is to take steps like these,” Hidalgo said at an afternoon news conference. “I understand how tired we all are. We’re all tired of this virus. Life is not back to normal.”

The order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday and lasts through 11:59 p.m. June 30, the same time the county’s disaster declaration is set to expire. Hidalgo said she expects to meet with county commissioners about extending the declaration and, too, likely the mask order.

Click here to read the entire order.

Harris County, including Houston, reported more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases Friday. Many of those came from Houston, which Mayor Sylvester Turner said was due to a backlog coming from a state lab.

The order comes after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott earlier said cities and counties could not impose penalties directly on citizens who do not wear a mask.

Instead, the pressure is now being put on the businesses to enforce the rule.

Along with Bexar County, Hidalgo and Dallas counties have also modified their mask mandates in a similar way. So far the governor's office has not fought the new mask requirements for businesses, even giving Bexar’s a symbolic nod of approval, saying the order "is not inconsistent" with state mandates.

Local leaders across Texas have said they are working with the governor's office to stay within the guidelines of the state.

In April, Houston and Harris County's previous mask mandate essentially came to an end when a judge removed the $1,000 fine for individuals.

(KVUE and KENS contributed to this story)