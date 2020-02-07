Hardin Co. Judge blasts Abbott over mask order: "He will figure out a way to blame county judges & mayors for this debacle"

Wayne McDaniel says Gov. Greg Abbott is "blindsiding all citizens"

HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — Hardin County Judge Wayne McDaniel is blasting Governor Greg Abbott over his executive order requiring face masks statewide.

"Governor Abbott has demonstrated he likes to fly the plane before figuring out how to build it, and this is just another example of that mentality," McDaniel told 12News shortly after the executive order was announced Thursday afternoon.

McDaniel has been against mandatory face masks for Hardin County, but he has publicly supported Jefferson Co. Judge Jeff Branick who issued a face mask ordinance in response to an increase in COVID-19 cases. He has encouraged people to wear face masks and to physical distance of at least 6-feet on social media.

Abbott's executive order requires all Texans in counties with more than 20 cases, which includes all counties in Southeast Texas with the exception of Newton County, wear a face mask while in a commercial space or public buildings or when an outdoor setting does not allow for 6-feet of physical distancing.

The order goes into effect at 12:01 p.m. on July 3.

"His administration rules from the state level down rather than depending upon any input from those of us at the local levels of government," McDaniel said. "I’m sure he will figure out a way to blame county judges and mayors for this debacle very soon. He typically does, and we sit quietly.”

McDaniel told 12News in June that he does not believe that wearing face masks in public should be mandatory, and he believes the governor should let that decision be in the hands of city and county leaders. He stressed that again Thursday.

"I get that something has to happen due to 8,000+ positive cases per day coming in throughout the state of Texas, but seems like he would have made this decision sooner and had some discussion with local leaders before issuing a new order -- blindsiding all citizens of this great state," McDaniel said.

Hardin County has seen 260 positive cases of coronavirus with five fatalities.

Like McDaniel, Abbott has resisted calls for a statewide face mask mandate saying that it would be unfair to require masks in counties where coronavirus is not spreading.

Abbott said he issued the face mask mandate to avoid having to shut the state's economy down again. As of July 2, to order applies to 174 of Texas' 254 counties.

READ | CDC Face Mask Guidelines

The order does not apply to anyone 10 years old or younger, individuals with health conditions that prevent them from wearing a mask or someone who is consuming food or drink.

Other exceptions while participating in outdoor activities or swimming.

Those voting or working at polling locations are not required to wear a mask, and masks are also not required for religious services -- though face masks are strongly encouraged.

Violators could face up to $250 in fines. People not wearing a face mask when required may receive a written or verbal warning for their first violation.