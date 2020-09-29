Hamshire-Fannett ISD considering new learning model amid COVID-19 challenges

On Monday, an online meeting was held to give teachers and parents a choice to voice concerns about the current and possible new learning models

HAMSHIRE, Texas — The challenges brought on by the pandemic forced the Hamshire-Fannett ISD school board to start talking about some possible changes.

Two weeks ago, more than 100 students and staff members had to self-quarantine, along with 11 staff members. Some students had no choice but to switch to all-virtual learning.

The board of trustees met on Monday night and proposed a new hybrid learning plan. There was a lot of back and forth about whether it's the right option, but it's back to the drawing board. The district is now looking to consider a completely face-to-face option, but the hybrid model is still on the table.

Both parents and teachers weighed in on a new hybrid learning model for high school students.

During Monday's meeting, teachers took the time to express how exhausted they've been adapting to new learning methods.

"My morning started this morning at 5:03 with a message regarding one of my students," teacher Patti Morgan said. "Is also the time my feet touch the ground as I get out of bed."

Parents also voiced concerns surrounding their students' education.

Under the proposed model, high school students would be split into two groups. The first would attend on Mondays and Tuesdays, while the second would attend Wednesdays and Thursdays. Fridays would be left free for planning and for teachers to record online lessons.

Most teachers agree this model would be the closest thing to normal in the middle of the pandemic.