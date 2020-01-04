PORT NECHES, Texas — One Port Neches-Groves ISD teacher is working to make the time at home for families a little brighter while schools are closed.

Kelsey Thibodeaux is an art teacher at Groves Middle School. She's decided to make use of her time away from the classroom by creating videos for students to participate in art projects.

She's also transformed part of her sidewalk into a mural reminding those who pass by to remain positive as COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Southeast Texas.

"As teachers we have to remain positive because if we're not positive and we don't have a good outlook on things then it's going to affect our kids. No matter how bad things are going if you try to be positive you can make the difference," Thibodeaux said.

The inspiration came from an initiative started by the school district to encourage students to create posters with positive messages.

Teaching has always been a passion for Thibodeaux, but art is also important to her.

"It's really a good therapy," Thibodeaux said. "It's a way to get your mind off things and just really, it's almost like you can meditate through art making."

It's keeping her optimistic even as the coronavirus continues to spread.

"It's really heartbreaking that I might not be able to see my kids again," Thibodeaux said.

