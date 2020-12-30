Group of 8 employees at Lumberton pizza restaurant test positive for COVID-19

Most of the new cases in the county are linked to social gatherings of families and friends, according to Hardin County Judge Wayne McDaniel.

LUMBERTON, Texas — Hardin County is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases and the county judge believes this upward trend will continue for the next few months.

However, a group of eight employees from a Little Caesars pizza restaurant in Lumberton tested positive for COVID-19 last week, McDaniel said in a news release Wednesday morning.

“The Health Inspector and Epidemiology staff are working closely with this business to ensure the health and safety of its employees and customers,” the judge said in a news release.

The county has seen decreasing hospitalization numbers and several recovered cases in the past week, according to McDaniel.

“I know that many of you have friends and loved ones who passed away over the past few weeks due to COVID that do not appear on this report,” the news release says.

The judge said the county is running weeks behind on reporting deaths related to the coronavirus because the Hardin County Health Department doesn’t report COVID-19 related deaths until the Texas Department of State Health Services certifies the information.