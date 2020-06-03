Some people are canceling their trips overseas due to growing concerns about the coronavirus. One Beaumont couple said the concerns weren't enough to keep them from traveling to Thailand two weeks ago.

The couple wanted to remain anonymous.

"Majority of the places we went, we were really honestly surprised on how aware they were to try to maintain the spread of the virus, especially since we were in a location that was not of high risk.", said the couple.

The couple took all precautionary measures before returning to Beaumont. One of their bosses suggested the couple stay home for two weeks. The public health department told them they wouldn't have to come in for testing unless they started to show symptoms.

"Do we think the self quarantine is necessary? Absolutely. Especially for the sake of keeping our friends, family, and coworkers safe.", added the couple.

So far, they haven't experienced any symptoms, but say they don't mind staying in for two weeks to protect the health of the community.

"It's unfortunate that we cant spend time with friends and family now that we're home after being gone for two weeks, but you just gotta do what you gotta do to keep everyone safe.", they said.

The couple had a layover in Japan and say there were infrared scanners at the airport to immediately detect if anyone had a fever.

Thursday, Governor Gregg Abbott announced how Texas will expand medical services. Texas now has the ability to test for COVID-19.

In a press conference listed 10 public health labs throughout Texas that are part of the Laboratory Response Network. Those ten states are: Lubbock, Fort Worth, Dallas, Tyler, El Paso, Austin, Houston, San Antonio, Corpus Christi, and Harlingen.

RELATED: 5 Houston-area coronavirus patients traveled together to Egypt last month

Currently, six of the 10 sites are online; Austin, Houston, Dallas, El Paso, Lubbock, Fort Worth. Governor Abbott says the other four are expected to begin testing by the end of the month.

The Texas Department of State Health Services site in Austin can perform tests for approximately 26 patients per day. The sites in Houston and El Paso are able to test 15 people per day, and the sites in Dallas and Lubbock can test 10 patients per day.

Once all 10 labs are up and running, Governor Abbott says the state will be able to process approximately 125 COVID-19 tests.

