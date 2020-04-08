Gov. Abbott announces opening of McAllen Convention Center as a health care facility

The governor said it will be converted to help the region's hospital capacity needs during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Rio Grande Valley region has been hit particularly hard and seen a surge in coronavirus-related deaths in recent weeks. The Governor was by Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Chief Nim Kidd.

"It is crucial that communities in the Rio Grande Valley are equipped with the resources and support they need in the fight against COVID-19," said Governor Abbott. "The temporary health care facility in McAllen is an essential asset to this community and will help expand hospital capacity while we work to mitigate the spread of the virus in the region. As we continue this fight, the State of Texas is working alongside local hospitals and community leaders to reduce the spread of this virus and keep Texans safe here in the Rio Grande Valley and across the state."