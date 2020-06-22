HOUSTON — Gov. Greg Abbott acknowledged Monday there are some alarming coronavirus trends in Texas over the last week and the virus "must be corralled."

"COVID-19 is spreading at an unacceptable rate in Texas," the governor said.

Texas reported its largest daily increase in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began on Saturday.

When comparing the numbers in late May to the last five days, they've at least doubled across the board.

Cases in Texas are up from about 1,500 a day to more than 3,500. Hospitalizations have jumped from about 1,600 a day to more than 3,200. The percentage of people testing positive is up to 9 percent, compared to 4.5 percent in late May.

"If that spike continues, further action will be necessary," he said.

At the same time, Abbott said closing down Texas again will always be the last option.

"We don't have to choose between jobs and health We can have both. We can protect Texans lives while also restoring their livelihoods," Abbott said. "Together we can keep Texans safe. Together we can keep Texas wide open for business."

Instead, the state will increase testing in possible hot spots, including Houston and Harris County.

Houston reported its highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began with at least 972 cases confirmed Friday. Harris County and Houston has reported a combined 21,053 confirmed cases.

Harris County remains at an orange alert level. That means there's a significant level of COVID-19 in our community and residents should minimize contact with others if possible.

Some experts contribute the spike to Texas reopening too early combined with recent holiday activity, protests and a growing disregard for coronavirus guidelines among the general public.

