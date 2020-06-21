BEAUMONT, Texas — A Mid County favorite is temporarily closing their doors following an employee's possible exposure to COVID-19.

The Golden Croissant announced Saturday that the bakery is closing tomorrow, June 22, until further notice due to a part-time employee’s potential exposure to coronavirus.

The employee is asymptomatic but will remain in quarantine, the bakery said in a Facebook post.

No additional staff members are showing COVID-19 symptoms and there is no evidence of workplace spread, according to the post.

Golden Croissant is requiring their team to get tested for COVID-19.

The bakery and cafe said it will not reopen until the tests of the employees have returned and the building has been sanitized.

The establishment said it will keep its customers updated, however, at this time, the restaurant doesn't have a reopening date.

