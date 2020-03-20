BEAUMONT, Texas —

Today's top headlines:

Latest local & Texas updates:

Here are the latest updates from around Southeast Texas, Texas, Louisiana and some from the world (all times are local Central Daylight Time):

MARCH 20 6:50 a.m. — A newly created "health hotline" for residents of Jefferson, Orange, Hardin, Jasper and Newton Counties will begin taking calls at 8 a.m. Friday morning.

Residents in those counties who are experiencing fever, cough and shortness of breath and feel they may have been exposed to coronavirus can call the hotline at (409) 550-2536 for medical screening.

MARCH 20 6:30 a.m. — Walmart on Thursday announced they're hiring for 150,000 positions through the end of May. Those positions include store associates and workers in distribution and fulfillment centers. They'll be temporary positions at first, but many will lead to full-time roles. Read more.

MARCH 20 6:20 a.m. — Austin-based digital health company Everlywell announced on Wednesday at-home testing for COVID-19 will become available to its customers on March 23.

According to a press release from the company, the test can be requested online by people with symptoms of the coronavirus. The samples can be collected at home and be shipped to a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments-approved testing center. Read more here.

MARCH 20 5:58 a.m. — The U.S. has warned Americans to avoid all international travel and told citizens abroad to return now or face an "indefinite" absence. California's governor is asking all 40 million residents to stay home to try to slow a pandemic toll that on Friday surpassed 10,000 people worldwide. Wuhan, China, where the outbreak began, offered a ray of hope with no new infections reported for a second day in a row and only 39 cases reported nationwide. Globally, governments are trying to balance the need to lock down residents with the need to keep food, medicine and other essentials flowing.

MARCH 20 5:18 a.m. — Members of President Donald Trump's economic team will convene on Capitol Hill to launch negotiations with Senate Republicans and Democrats racing to draft a $1 trillion-plus economic rescue package amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has unveiled a sweeping economic rescue plan to pump $1,200 checks directly to taxpayers, $300 billion for small businesses to keep idled workers on payroll and $208 billion in loans to industries.

MARCH 20 4:13 a.m. — Pre-market trading on Wall Street showed the three major indices were in line for a strong opening on hopes government and central bank action can shield the world economy from a looming recession caused by the coronavirus.

As of 4:15 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones futures were up 863 points (4.34%). The S&P 500 was up 98 points (4.1%) and the Nasdaq was up 355.5 points (4.89%). Read more.

MARCH 20 4:09 a.m. — Mexico's Foreign Relations Minister says he has held talks with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo about travel restrictions at the border "that won't paralyze economic activity, and leave the border open to commerce and workers."

Marcelo Ebrard said Thursday he would give more details tomorrow.

Pompeo wrote in his Twitter account that he and Ebrard “have been working closely on travel restrictions that balance protecting our citizens from further transmission of #COVID19. Together, we can reduce public health risks and prioritize essential cross-border commerce and trade.”

MARCH 20 4:01 a.m. — The Los Angeles Lakers announced two players tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Both players are currently asymptomatic, in quarantine and under the care of the team’s physician," a statement posted on Twitter said. "All players and members of the Lakers staff are being asked to continue to observe self-quarantine and shelter at home guidelines, closely monitor their health, consult with their personal physicians and maintain constant communication with the team."

The announcement was made after four Brooklyn Nets players testing positive for COVID-19. Lakers players were exposed to the other players during a game on March 10.

The total number of known coronavirus cases within the NBA doubled to 14 on Thursday

U.S. & World Updates

Key updates:

California's governor says all 40 million residents should stay at home except for essential jobs, errands and exercise. He says he doesn't expect police enforcement will be necessary.

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are expected to meet Friday to negotiate a $1 trillion rescue deal.

Arizona's governor is activating the National Guard to help grocery stores and food banks.

UK asking doctors, nurses to come out of retirement

Britain is asking 65,000 retired nurses and doctors to return to work to help fight the coronavirus.

The government is sending letters to 50,000 former nurses and 15,000 retired doctors, and Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he hoped “many, many thousands will respond” to the appeal. He said volunteers would be given training over the next few weeks before being allocated to hospitals.

Final-year nursing and medical students could also be drafted to bolster health care staff.

40 million Californians ordered to stay home

California's 40 million residents should stay home indefinitely and venture outside only for essential jobs, errands and some exercise, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday, warning that the coronavirus threatens to overwhelm the state's medical system. It's the most sweeping move by any state so far to curb the spread of the virus.

He assured residents that they “can still take your kids outside, practicing common sense and social distancing. You can still walk your dog.” Restaurant meals can still be delivered to homes.

The governor said he doesn't expect police will be needed to enforce his stay-at-home order, saying “social pressure" already has led to social distancing throughout the state.

Trump's team, senators to negotiate $1 trillion economic rescue deal

Members of President Donald Trump's economic team will convene on Capitol Hill to launch negotiations with Senate Republicans and Democrats racing to draft a $1 trillion-plus economic rescue package amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has unveiled a sweeping economic rescue plan to pump $1,200 checks directly to taxpayers, $300 billion for small businesses to keep idled workers on payroll and $208 billion in loans to industries.

The negotiations are certain to encounter difficulties ahead, as some Republicans object and Democrats say it doesn't go far enough.

Arizona governor calls up National Guard, halts surgeries

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said Thursday he's activating the National Guard to help grocery stores and food banks, halting elective surgeries and closing businesses in areas with known cases of COVID-19.

Ducey intensified his response to the coronavirus outbreak under growing pressure from other elected officials to take more aggressive action. His actions came on a day public health authorities reported the biggest day-to-day jump in cases, from 30 to at least 46.

Trump urges states to do more as hospitals sound alarms

President Donald Trump responded to increasing pressure from states by calling on them to do more to secure their own critically needed masks, ventilators and testing supplies for hospitals coping with a rising number of coronavirus patients.

He asserted Thursday that the federal government is not a “shipping clerk." This, as governors complained that they're running short of needed supplies in some states and need more federal help.

Reports: US senators sold stocks before market crash

Four U.S. senators reportedly sold off millions of dollars in stock combined prior to the market crash from the coronavirus pandemic, according to multiple independent reports.

Richard Burr, R-NC, the chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, dumped more than $1 million of stock after reassuring the public about officials' response to what's now the coronavirus pandemic.

The selloff by the Republican senator from North Carolina came around the time he and the committee were getting daily briefs on the threat of the new virus, news outlets reported.

The Daily Beast reported Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., also.sold off hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stock in late January, as senators began to get briefings on the virus, also according to Senate records. Loeffler took to Twitter to call the report a "baseless attack" and that she was not aware of the sales until weeks later.

The New York Times, citing public disclosure documents, also reported Sens. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., and Sen. James Inhofe, R-Okla., sold stocks around the same time. TEGNA has reached out to them for comment.

Paper money shunned for fear of virus spread

A growing number of businesses and individuals worldwide have stopped using banknotes in fear that physical currency, handled by tens of thousands of people over their useful life, could be a vector for the spreading coronavirus.

Public officials and health experts have said that the risk of transferring the virus person-to-person through the use of banknotes is small. But that has not stopped businesses from refusing to accept currency and some countries from urging their citizens to stop using banknotes altogether.

Low-cost airline suspends all flights

The Hong Kong low-cost airline HK Express, part of the Cathay Pacific Group, is suspending all flights through the end of April due to falling demand from the coronavirus outbreak.

The airline said it tentatively plans to resume flying May 1. HK Express normally flies 25 routes throughout Asia.

Olympic flame arrives in Japan as Games remain in question

The Olympic flame has arrived in Japan from Greece and was greeted in a scaled-down ceremony at an air base in northern Japan.

The flame touched down amid doubts if the Tokyo Games can open as scheduled on July 24 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers and the IOC say it will, but postponement or cancellation is seen as a growing option.