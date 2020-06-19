BEAUMONT, Texas — Several mobile "walk-up" coronavirus testing sites will be available in Beaumont through the end of June for those wishing to be tested for the virus.

No registration or insurance is required at the walk-up sites though ID is required.

The free tests are being offered from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. each day.

Here's where and when testing will be available in Beaumont...

Monday, June 22 , 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Borden Chapel, 3495 Roland Road

, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Friday, June 26 , 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sterling Pruitt Activity Center, 2930 Gulf Street

, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, June 27 , 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Guess Elementary School, 8055 Old Voth Road

, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday, June 29 , 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Forest Park United Methodist Church, 225 S Major Drive

, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Officials say you'll be screened if you have fever and/or chills, cough, fatigue, body aches/muscle or joint pain, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea/vomiting/diarrhea or nasal congestion. Those with a loss of taste and/or smell will also be screened.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.

