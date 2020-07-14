Free milk, food boxes available to families for next five Saturdays at church in Orange

The food is being offered as part of the 'Farmers to Families Food Box' program

ORANGE, Texas — Boxes of food along and gallons of milk will be given away for the next five Saturday afternoons at a church in Orange in support of farmers and families affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s “Farmers to Families Food Box Program” will be providing the food and milk to be distributed at 2 p.m. at the Orange Church of God on Saturday, July 18, 2020, and each Saturday after through August 15 according to a Facebook post by the church.

The food and milk will be handed out at 1911 N. 16th Street in Orange the post said.

“The Farmers to Families Food Box Program was designed to put American farmers and distributors of all sizes back to work while supporting over-burdened food banks, community and faith-based organizations, and other non-profits serving Americans in need, and the program is doing just that,” U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue was quoted as saying in a USDA news release.

The program is designed not only to aid families but to help farmers by buying their food during the pandemic.

The food box program is part of the USDA’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program which is part of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.