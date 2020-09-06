PORT NECHES, Texas — Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine confirms to 12News four of the police officers in the department tested positive for COVID-19.

Lemoine says they're remaining in quarantine. The city is working to test all of the police force and administrative staff in the department.

Chief Lemoine says one of the officers has completed the quarantine time and is awaiting doctor's clearance to go back to work.







