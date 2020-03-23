ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Sunday brought two more confirmed coronavirus cases in Southeast Texas.

Orange County announced its first, while Hardin County confirmed its second patient is a person from Silsbee.

Orange County received confirmation of its first positive case of COVID19, and says the person is quarantined at home and cooperating with the direction of the health department.

Fourteen Orange County residents have been tested according to county officials. Two of those residents received negative results, while one test came back positive. Eleven of those tested are still awaiting results.

Orange County officials said in a release that there's no 'evidence of community spread. The immediate risk for Orange residents remains low. We have worked very hard planning and preparing for this moment. There are steps in place to safeguard the community.'











