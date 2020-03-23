BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texas officials announced on Monday that the first drive-thru coronavirus testing site for the region will open this week.

Jefferson, Orange, Hardin, Newton and Jasper county residents are asked to call 409-550-2536 if they believe they need to be tested for the illness. Officials said those looking to be tested have to call that phone number to discuss symptoms before having an appointment set up.

If medical staff determine that the caller is eligible for a test, a unique patient ID number will be given over the phone along with an appointment time. The drive-thru testing center is set to open on Tuesday morning, but anyone who shows up without first confirming an appointment will be turned away.

If an appointment is made, those who need to be tested will be able to go to the Jerry Ware terminal at Jack Brooks Regional Airport in Nederland.

Hardin County Judge Wayne McDaniel said judges from several counties came together to establish a 'regional emergency operations center.' The site will be the first to serve the five-county region.

The testing process will involve collecting a nasal sample with a swab, which medical officials say doesn't cause pain but may be uncomfortable.

