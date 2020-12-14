First COVID-19 vaccines expected to reach Southeast Texas hospitals later this week

CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth Hospital and Baptist Hospital are not expected to start receiving the first distribution of COVID-19 vaccines until later this week.

BEAUMONT, Texas — State officials released more details about when the first COVID-19 vaccines are scheduled to arrive at Southeast Texas hospitals Monday.

Texas Department of State Health Services said 19,500 doses will be arriving at four Texas hospitals on Monday, followed by 75,075 doses at 19 more hospitals on Tuesday.

The other 86 Texas hospitals on the list, including CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth Hospital and Baptist Hospital, are not expected to start receiving the first distribution of COVID-19 vaccines until later this week, spokesperson Douglas Loveday said in an email.

Here is the schedule of when hospitals are getting the COVID-19 vaccines:

Monday:

Wellness 360 (UTHealth San Antonio) in San Antonio

Methodist Dallas Medical Center in Dallas

UTHealth Austin Dell Medical School in Austin

MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston

Tuesday:

Texas Tech Univ. Health Science Center in Amarillo

CHRISTUS Spohn Health System Shoreline in Corpus Christi

Parkland Hospital in Dallas

UT Southwestern in Dallas

Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg

UT Health RGV in Edinburg

University Medical Center in El Paso

Texas Health Resources Medical Support in Fort Worth

University of Texas Medical Branch Hospital in Galveston

Texas Children’s Hospital Main in Houston

LBJ Hospital in Houston

CHI St. Luke’s Health in Houston

Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center in Houston

Houston Methodist Hospital in Houston

Ben Taub General Hospital in Houston

Covenant Medical Center in Lubbock

Shannon Pharmacy in San Angelo

Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Temple

UT Health Science Center in Tyler