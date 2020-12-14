First COVID-19 vaccines expected to reach Southeast Texas hospitals later this week

BEAUMONT, Texas — State officials released more details about when the first COVID-19 vaccines are scheduled to arrive at Southeast Texas hospitals Monday.
Texas Department of State Health Services said 19,500 doses will be arriving at four Texas hospitals on Monday, followed by 75,075 doses at 19 more hospitals on Tuesday.
The other 86 Texas hospitals on the list, including CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth Hospital and Baptist Hospital, are not expected to start receiving the first distribution of COVID-19 vaccines until later this week, spokesperson Douglas Loveday said in an email.
Here is the schedule of when hospitals are getting the COVID-19 vaccines:
Monday:
- Wellness 360 (UTHealth San Antonio) in San Antonio
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center in Dallas
- UTHealth Austin Dell Medical School in Austin
- MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston
Tuesday:
- Texas Tech Univ. Health Science Center in Amarillo
- CHRISTUS Spohn Health System Shoreline in Corpus Christi
- Parkland Hospital in Dallas
- UT Southwestern in Dallas
- Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg
- UT Health RGV in Edinburg
- University Medical Center in El Paso
- Texas Health Resources Medical Support in Fort Worth
- University of Texas Medical Branch Hospital in Galveston
- Texas Children’s Hospital Main in Houston
- LBJ Hospital in Houston
- CHI St. Luke’s Health in Houston
- Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center in Houston
- Houston Methodist Hospital in Houston
- Ben Taub General Hospital in Houston
- Covenant Medical Center in Lubbock
- Shannon Pharmacy in San Angelo
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Temple
- UT Health Science Center in Tyler
