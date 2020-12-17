Feds on track to approve Moderna as second COVID-19 vaccine: Here's what we know about it

On Tuesday, the FDA released a 54-page memo providing more insight into Moderna's vaccine.

BEAUMONT, Texas — As more hospitals receive shipments of the Pfizer vaccine, federal regulators are on track to approve another shot.

On Thursday, an advisory group will discuss the vaccine and whether to approve or deny emergency use authorization.

On Tuesday, the FDA released a 54-page memo providing more insight into Moderna's vaccine.

12News dug into the data, and is helping to answer some of the questions surrounding the shot.

Q: How likely is the Moderna vaccine to protect me from COVID-19?

A: Pfizer's data shows that after a patient is given two doses of the vaccine, it's 94 percent effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19. After the first dose is given, the patient should return 28 days later for the second dose.

Q: Are there any factors that would make the vaccine less effective?

A: Yes, in this case, your age. Moderna's findings show the vaccine is 86% effective in those 65 years or older.

Q: Will I experience any side effects?

According to the study, the most common side effects were pain at the site of the injection, fatigue and headaches.

Q: Why might rural areas get the Moderna vaccine over the Pfizer vaccine?

A: This all has to do with storage. The already approved Pfizer vaccine needs to be stored at ultra cold temperatures: negative 76 degrees.

The Moderna vaccine only needs to be stored at negative four degrees.

That's comparable to a freezer you might have at home.

During the trial, 13 deaths were reported. Six of those were individuals who had the vaccine. Seven had received a placebo. According to Moderna's data, none of the deaths have been linked to the vaccine.

