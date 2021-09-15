Federal judge in Texas rules against disability rights group in lawsuit over mask mandates

A federal judge sided with Gov. Greg Abbott during a hearing Wednesday.

AUSTIN, Texas — A federal judge in Austin ruled against a disability rights group Wednesday in another legal battle over mask mandates in schools.

Disability Rights Texas, an advocacy group, filed a lawsuit in late August, claiming the governor's executive order that bans mask mandates "puts students with disabilities at risk."

Fourteen families with children with special needs are represented in the federal case.

The federal judge with the Western District heard from both sides during a hearing Wednesday and ended up siding with the governor, denying the advocacy group's request for a temporary restraining order.

In a statement provided by an attorney for Disability Rights Texas, the group said it vows to keep fighting.

"Disability Rights Texas is disappointed that the judge did not grant our request for a temporary restraining order today... Disability Rights Texas will continue to work with our clients to obtain safe, in-person learning," the group said in a statement.