Fauci says CDC may back wearing face masks more

Some local areas where infection rates are surging are already urging individuals to wear masks in public regardless of their vaccination status.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were weighing revising their COVID-19 guidelines to recommend that even fully vaccinated individuals wear masks in public.

Fauci, the nation’s top government infectious disease official, told CNN’s “State of the Union” show that he’s taken part in conversations about altering the guidelines, something he described as being “under active consideration.”