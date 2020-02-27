SAN FRANCISCO — Facebook says it is banning ads that make false claims about products tied to the new coronavirus.

The company says it is removing ads that feature a product and imply a limited supply, thus creating a false sense of urgency in their mention of coronavirus.

Ads that guarantee a cure or prevention are also banned. For instance, Facebook says ads for face masks that claim the products are 100% guaranteed to prevent the spread of the virus are not allowed.

The ban went into effect this week.

Facebook had previously banned ads, along with regular unpaid posts, that peddle fake cures such as drinking bleach.

