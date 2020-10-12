Evadale ISD announces transition to remote learning for the remainder of the semester due to COVID-19 outbreak

"I understand that this is an inconvenience for all involved, but we feel that this is what is best for the safety of our students and staff at this time."

EVADALE, Texas — Evadale Independent School District has announced it will move to remote instruction for the rest of the semester starting Friday, Dec.11, due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the district.

Evadale ISD Superintendent Gary Fairchild released a statement in an Facebook post Thursday morning.

Remote learning for students will continue through next week and will end on Friday, Dec. 18, which is the last day of school before Christmas break for the district, according to the statement.

"I understand that this is an inconvenience for all involved, but we feel that this is what is best for the safety of our students and staff at this time," Fairchild said in the release.

The document also says all students have been issued a Chromebook device and have a set homepage to easily access all school-related materials remotely.

Parents and students can expect teachers to post assignments to Google Classroom. Fairchild said teachers will be in contact with students and parents on a daily basis by using different contact methods such as phone calls, email, and Remind.

Extra curricular activities will continue, but fans will not be allowed at home facilities until after students return from Christmas break, according to the release.

Parents with any questions regarding instruction are advised to contact their students' teacher via email.