Southeast Texas doctor says ending statewide mask mandate soon may be premature move

During the last eight months, Texans have gotten pretty good at masking up. But is the end in sight? Gov. Abbott says "possibly."

BEAUMONT, Texas — Forget your mask? No worries. Texans may be saying goodbye to the mandatory mask mandate soon.

On Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott said Texas is looking at when it will be able to lift all statewide COVID-19 orders. Many people are ready to toss face masks to the side but one local doctor says it's not the safest thing to do even if you've had your shot.



“Honestly, I feel like most people are accustomed to wearing masks now,” said Beaumont internal medicine physician Dr. Monsthi Levine.



“We're working right now to evaluate when we are going to be able to remove all statewide orders. We'll be making announcements about that very soon,” Gov. Abbott said.



Last July, Gov. Abbott issued the statewide mask mandate, ordering face coverings in businesses and public places. Dr. Levine says Texas needs to be careful not to move too fast.



“I think it'll be premature,” Dr. Levine said.



He fears lifting all statewide COVID-19 orders, including occupancy limits on bars and restaurants, would not be in our best interest.

“We probably have been experiencing a calm, if you will, with the pandemic for the first time since it started, and in these situations, you have to continue to do what got you to this point,” Dr. Levine said.



And with only 5.1 percent of Texans fully vaccinated, he says that's not nearly enough to stop wearing masks.



“I listen to the other experts, Fauci and all the other experts around the world. They say 70 percent. That's what they say so we are far, far from 70 percent,” Dr. Levine said.



In order for Texas to reach that percentage level, 22 million people will need to be vaccinated.

“It's going to take a few more months, three months probably, to achieve that level of immunity or herd immunity as they keep saying,” Dr. Levine said.

Doctors don't yet know whether getting a COVID-19 vaccine will prevent you from spreading the virus. So, it's going to be a while before we can officially say bye-bye to those masks.