Educators waiting for more back-to-school guidance from Texas Education Agency during pandemic

BEAUMONT, Texas — School districts in Southeast Texas and across the state were hoping for some more guidance from the Texas Education Agency this week but days later plans are still in the and some educators feel time is running out.

The TEA did release some documents this week outlining how taking remote attendance and school funding will work together.

But as far as there’s been little guidance for educators on returning to school while dealing with coronavirus concerns.

Teachers have been waiting for weeks for guidance from the TEA on teaching during the pandemic but after hearing from them many aren’t sure what to think.

“It's just the uncertainty right now that's got everybody on edge,” said Shannon Holmes the executive director of the Association of Texas Professional Educators.

"We are unable to give final guidance today on on-campus instruction. We are actively monitoring the situation, and we will try to get out final information as quickly as possible” the Texas Tribune quoted TEA commissioner Mike McGrath as saying on Tuesday.

The Association of Texas Professional Educators hopes that guidance comes soon.

“We’re essentially about 4-5 weeks away from when the teachers return to campus before the kiddos return to campus, so we're kind of running short on time,” said Holmes who is also a former Hardin-Jefferson ISD superintendent.

So far the TEA has provided a hands-off approach to COVID-19 guidelines. They'll be distributing PPE to schools across the state but it's up to each district on whether or not they'll want to use it.

“Elected school board members and school leaders and superintendents are gonna face a difficult balancing act between trying to prevent additional spread of COVID-19 and ensuring that students are educated in the most productive and appropriate learning environment which is in a classroom with a live in person professional educator,” Holmes told 12News on Thursday.

Each district is also allowed to offer remote learning for students and Holmes says that same flexibility should be offered to staff who may be immuno-compromised or are more susceptible to the virus.

“So I think that all around there needs to be some flexibility and some forethought as to how we're going to start school back in the coming months,” Holmes said.

One of the other concerns teachers across the state are talking about is how they're going to address the learning gap in some students as a result of the pandemic according to Holmes.

It’s unclear just when the TEA plans to release more guidance, but Holmes says he hopes it's soon.