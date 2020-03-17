The Celtic punk band Dropkick Murphys doesn't want you to feel down because your favorite pub may be closed on St. Patrick's Day due to the coronavirus. The band plans to livestream a free concert Tuesday.

The concert will be performed from Boston and will be streamed starting at 7 p.m. EDT / 4 p.m. PDT. It will be available on the following platforms (Warning: the band uses some graphic language).

"For the first time in 24 years, we are not playing on St. Patrick’s Day weekend. The current world situation is the ONLY thing that would ever stop us from doing so… So we came up with an idea we’re going to pull off this Tuesday," the band said on its website.

State and local governments across the country have either been asking restaurants, bars and pubs to limit customers or close temporarily in an effort to encourage social distancing as a way to curb the spread of the virus. The White House on Monday urged people to avoid groups of more than 10 people.

The concern is that if the virus continues to spread, hospitals and medical staff could become overwhelmed, making it difficult to not only treat those with the virus but also those with other potentially serious conditions. Social distancing, experts say, can help slow it down.

