Dozens of COVID-19 cases confirmed at Jasper nursing, rehab center

Judge Mark Allen told 12News he believes the county will be battling a surge of the virus for the next couple weeks after the holidays

JASPER, Texas — A Jasper nursing and rehab center is dealing with dozens of COVID-19 cases in the facility according to Jasper County Judge Mark Allen.

Timberidge Nursing & Rehabilitation had 44 positive cases as of January 2, according to Allen.

Contact tracing is being performed to find out who was exposed and isolate those residents. It's not clear how many of those with the virus are staff, residents or rehab patients.

Allen said the cause could be linked to residents and staff being able to leave the facility and come back.

He's encouraging people to wear a mask and social distance, and believes the county will be fighting the COVID-19 surge for the next two or three weeks following Christmas and the New Year holiday.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

