Dozens join virtual meeting to learn about COVID-19 vaccines from Port Arthur health leaders Thursday night

"If we can get many people immunized that our lives can go back to normal."

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — In an age of so much misinformation, Port Arthur leaders decided to host a virtual town hall as a way to arm folks with the facts.

The meeting was intended to help people decide whether or not to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

"We want people to just really know, like I stated, the facts," Port Arthur Health Department Director Judith Smith said.

In an effort to educate the masses, the Port Arthur Health Department hosted a virtual town hall Thursday night.

About 100 people logged on. Smith said this was the best way to spread clear information.

"A lot of people do have questions about the vaccines. There's still some that are hesitant and that's quite understandable," Smith said. "But we want them to know the information that we received when we sat on various trainings."

This week, the department received 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine, which went to first responders. As more becomes available, Smith said they would like to start mass vaccinations.

"We will not sit on it I can tell you that for sure. We're plan to work six or seven days a week whatever it's going to take," Smith said.

As Jefferson County comes out of its worst month of the pandemic, Smith wants folks to think twice before passing on the vaccine.

"I've been at the health department for 30 years, I've seen some things and so I do believe if we can get many people immunized that our lives can go back to normal," Smith said.

The City of Port Arthur has started a waiting list for folks interested in taking the vaccines. You can add your name to the list by contacting the health department directly. The phone number is 409-983-8874.