Southeast Texas doctor reports seeing increase in elderly COVID-19 patients

BEAUMONT, Texas — Hospitalizations rates are the reason for tougher restrictions, and they're more than just numbers or statistics. Those hospitalized with the coronavirus are our friends neighbors and loved ones.

With such an alarming percentage of hospitalization rate in our area, doctors say we must continue avoid what they call a "hospital burden."



“We have more patients turning positive daily than we've ever seen before. we have more people sick than we have ever seen before,” said Dr. Qamar Arfeen.

But it's lessons from this pandemic that have taught medical officials like Dr. Arfeen how to treat COVID-19 patients.



“We were prepared to handle this surge. So far, we've been doing really well in terms of managing those patients,” Dr. Arfeen said.

Southeast Texas hospitals have had to tackle the daily surge. While ICU capacities continue to fluctuate, there's one trend that has been holding steady.



“What we are seeing is that majority of these patients in the hospital, especially in the ICU, they are all our older population,” Dr. Arfeen said.



Doctors are asking people to stay away from that “older population” this holiday season.



“It's time we make an effort to protect that population of patients from getting sick. That would be less of a hospital burden,” Dr. Arfeen said.

He said he and his colleagues are relying on those lessons from the beginning of the pandemic to try and lighten the load in the hospitals while saving lives.



“We are treating people aggressively early pre-hospitalization and prevent them from even making an ER or hospital visit. it's made a huge difference,” Dr. Arfeen said.



Dr. Afreen said it could be another six to eight weeks before things start to calm down a little. Until then, he's urging people to protect themselves and others.