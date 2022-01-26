Beaumont doctor explains how and when to use COVID-19 at-home test kits for best results

“It's huge that we have the at-home antigen test kit available,”

Dr. Qamar Afreen said.



Many of these kits are arriving in mailboxes less than a week after the government launched its website to order them.



The four free at-home tests have become a convenient solution one week after the government launched its' new website.



Afreen said once your tests arrive, you'll want to make sure you use them at the right time.



“If you are exposed to anybody who have symptoms of COVID or who tested positive for COVID you don't need to get yourself tested right away,” Afreen said.



Instead, he recommends waiting at least five days before testing yourself.



“If you start having symptoms and if you're always ever in doubt you have home test you can use it,” Afreen said.



Afreen said not inserting the Q-tip far enough up your nose is the most common mistake and leads to a sampling error.



“You must have you know the Q-tip you know, in the nose swap it around five times in both nasal with and just follow the instruction and they're pretty accurate,” Afreen said.



Afreen said not only are the at-home testing kits a convenience, but they also bring peace of mind.



“It has reduced the burden patients coming to the to are going to an urgent care center or coming to the hospital panic because they were exposed to it,” Afreen said.