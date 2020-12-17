Pregnant women, children among those waiting for more COVID-19 vaccine research, doctor says

"I think it takes time to have more and more people believe in it, especially for a new vaccine. It's understandable."

BEAUMONT, Texas — All week, COVID-19 vaccines have been rolling out across the nation. Now, the task is to get people to believe in the science.

Dr. Janak Patel with UTMB Galveston said doctors are hoping the the public's confidence increases in the new shots.

"We want to see, as we move forward with vaccinations, whether we can shift people from sitting on the fence to now wanting it," Patel said.

Patel with UTMB Galveston understands why some people may not be comfortable agreeing to get the shot.

"I think it takes time to have more and more people believe in it, especially for a new vaccine. It's understandable," Patel said.

He hopes by the time it is available to everyone, health officials will have collected enough data for groups who haven't been studied yet, like those with different health conditions.

"We don't have data that says it is inferior, necessarily in those who are obese for example, those who have diabetes, those who have other conditions," Patel said.

Children and pregnant women are still being studied according to Patel, but he is hopeful that research will be complete in a couple of months.

In the meantime, doctors will let the first rounds of the vaccines speak for themselves.

"As they see success already, when they read papers and see that number of cases are going down, that may motivate them too, that it's really working," Patel said.