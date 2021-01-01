Doctor: Calendar year change doesn't mean COVID-19 pandemic is over

Warnings about gathering on New Year's Eve come as the region closes out its deadliest month, and hospitalizations in Jefferson County reach an all-time high

BEAUMONT, Texas — With 2020 coming to a close, health experts are reminding people that the pandemic is far from over.

Doctors are doubling down on their warnings, stressing the importance of staying home and staying safe.

They're worried about another post-holiday spike. Dr. Ray Callas said some hospitals in our area are pausing elective surgeries as they start to see more COVID-19 cases come in.

So the New Year's Eve gatherings happening Thursday night are concerning, and he wants to remind everyone that the actions taken during the night's celebrations can have a trickle-down effect.

In 2021, the virus will still spread, people will still get sick.

"Don't be fooled, just because we're changing the calendar year, doesn't mean that we're over this," Callas said.

Doctors know hearing 'avoid large groups' and 'wear your mask in public' gets old. We're all tired of hearing it, but things are getting worse. It makes those safety measures even more important.

It's the rising numbers and big gatherings that concern healthcare professionals like Callas.

"I am embarrassed that some of these people don't heed the warnings of medical professionals and physicians," Callas said.

In Southeast Texas, and across the nation, celebrations are still on.

But while many celebrate, over 12,000 Texans are in the hospital trying to fight the virus that's already taken too much.

"I think to sacrifice the gathering is more important than sacrificing someone's life," Callas said.

December was the deadliest month in Jefferson County. In total, 57 people died with COVID-19.

Right now, 56 percent of ICU beds are occupied by coronavirus patients.

It's been an especially difficult year for healthcare workers, but we all have the power to lessen the load on them.

"You hit the nail on the head. It is an emotional toll, and as we move forward, we got to protect our patients and we have to protect ourselves," Callas said.