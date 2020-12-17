'Do what the executive order says:' Jefferson County law enforcement urging businesses to enforce mask mandate

Sheriff Zena Stephens said her office wants business owners to fully understand the mask order and avoid consequences of not complying

BEAUMONT, Texas — On Tuesday, Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick called on law enforcement to enforce the governor's mask mandate.

The sheriff's office is doing its best to make sure Southeast Texas businesses comply.

Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens said even if they wanted to punish people for not wearing masks, there's nowhere to put them with the county jail near capacity.

Mask fatigue is a real issue, and even though lots of folks are tired of the extra step, it's the rule of the land for now.

Sheriff Stephens' main goal is to educate local businesses on the governor's order and help them avoid potential fines for not complying.

"Right now, economically, people are suffering, even businesses, small businesses here, and I get that. So for us it's about sending a message: do what the executive order says," Stephens said.

Major Donta Miller with JCSO agreed. He said they want business owners to understand the details of the mask order, as well as the potential consequences for refusing to comply.

"We take the time out and actually explain in detail every little section of that mandate and help them come up with a plan to put them in accordance with the mandate," Miller said.

On a few occasions, the sheriff's office has had issues with how folks are interpreting the order.

"If no one understands, they can call the sheriff's office. They can call and we will come to them. If they call we comin', and we gonna set up an appointment and we will discuss in detail on every aspect," Miller said.

He said for the most part, the office hasn't received many complaints about mask violations. He credits local establishments for doing the right thing.

"Our stores are getting the correct information. They have the masks available for people as they come into the store," Miller said.

If you see someone not wearing a mask inside a business, you can call the sheriff's office at 409-835-8411 or Beaumont Police Department at 409-832-1234.