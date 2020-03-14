BEAUMONT, Miss — Bishop Curtis Guillory has issued a decree in the wake of coronavirus and the state of emergency declared by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Friday.

Bishop Guillory's decree allows some to be excused from Mass on "Sundays and other holy days of obligation."

Among those who are impacted:

Individuals over the age of 60

Individuals with chronic medical conditions, such as heart disease, diabetes, lung disease and cancer

Individuals with severely compromised immune systems

Caretakers of the at-risk individuals listed above

Bishop Guillory says the decree remains in effect until it is revoked.

He encouraged parishioners to view Mass on EWTN and encourages devotion to daily prayer and reflection.

"Please continue to pray for all those who are ill or suffering, our medical professionals, caretakers and all those who are in leadership roles," Bishop Guillory said in his decree.

On March 2, the Diocese of Beaumont announced it will be taking extra precautions to help keep Catholics in Southeast Texas from getting sick due to 'growing concerns about the coronavirus.'

In that letter, Bishop Guillory announced that distribution of communion will be given in the hand and not on the tongue and that the exchange of the chalice will be discontinued.

"I am asking that holy communion be distributed only in the hand. and not the Blood of Christ in the cup.", said Bishop Guillory.

Bishop Guillory is also asking Catholics to avoid holding or shaking hands during the Our Father and the Sign of the Peace. Instead, the diocese says a bow, a wave or simply saying "Peace be with you" are all acceptable expressions.

Bishop Guillory says, "This is a fast developing virus. Every day we hear of new cases, and unfortunately we don't have the medicine to respond to it," added Bishop Guillory.

