Deweyville ISD becomes 5th SE Texas district to close temporarily due to spike in COVID-19 cases

The closure begins Wednesday, September 1.

DEWEYVILLE, Texas — Add Deweyville to the list of school districts closing in the midst of a surge in COVID-19 cases in Southeast Texas.

The Deweyville Independent School District will be closing from Wednesday through next Tuesday September 7, 2021, due to the rise in coronavirus cases in the region according to a district spokesperson.

Monday is already a school holiday.

In total, five districts and one Beaumont middle school have recently announced closures related to the surge in cases.

Other Southeast Texas school districts temporarily closing or suspending classes

Silsbee ISD students will not attend classes from Friday until Wednesday, September 8, 2021 by making Friday Tuesday and staff development days. Monday is already a student holiday.

Newton ISD is closing all classes and extracurricular activities until Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.

Kirbyville CISD is closing for the rest of the week with classes will resuming on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

Lumberton ISD closed campuses starting Monday, August 30, through Monday, September 6. During the closure, there will be no virtual or remote instruction offered, according to the district.

Burkeville ISD's temporary closure started Tuesday, Aug. 24 at 3:30 p.m., and the district will resume classes on Wednesday, Sept. 1, at 7:45 a.m.

Beaumont ISD's King Middle School recently announced it was closing temporarily due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. The school will be closed from Monday, Aug. 23 until Friday, Aug. 27.



Vidor ISD released a statement Tuesday informing parents of ways to help manage the spread of the virus and to keep the district open for students and staff.

School officials across Southeast Texas are encouraging families to continue monitoring their students for COVID-19 symptoms.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.