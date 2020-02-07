Decision to partially close Galveston beaches for Fourth of July is drawing mixed reactions

Galveston County officials are strongly advising folks not to come to Bolivar Peninsula for the weekend. Beach hours of operation will be strictly enforced

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — This Independence Day weekend could look a bit different for tourists and businesses on the Bolivar Peninsula, with newly implemented coronavirus restrictions in place.

At first glance, things look like a typical July Fourth weekend near some Galveston County beaches. On Friday, new rules will be implemented.



"Ask a Texan to do something and majority of the time they will, you tell a Texan to do it, they are going to do the opposite," beach visitor Paul Fuggit said.

Thursday, Galveston County amended and order which would have shut down all beaches on July Fourth weekend. After push back from local businesses and beach goers, officials will now allow people to enjoy the beach during select hours.

Some locals aren't happy with the decision.

"Let us have a vote in it, let us have a say so, let us a have a council meeting," Fugitt said.

Others say it was the right call.

Jeff Raymer and his family have been going to Bolivar Peninsula for Independence Day for more than 20 years. He believes the changes are necessary.



"I think it's great, I think it's up to our government officials make decisions," Raymer said. "With the unprecedented situation we're in with COVID-19, I would like for government officials to make probably some more difficult decisions and protect the people that they are governing."

The beaches will now be open from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m. and will reopen from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. The order goes into effect Friday through Monday.

Galveston County Henry Trochesset says it's important to look out for others when enjoying the beach.

"Be mindful of other - courteous of others and if they need to stay at distant, please do so. Everybody is having to deal with the same situation," Trochesset said.

It's a situation Raymer says officials are doing their best to try and manage.

"We're gonna follow what they tell us to do and we're gonna be smart about it. You know we have kids, we wanna teach them that it's up to us do what's necessary," Raymer said.

Galveston County officials are strongly advising folks not to come to Bolivar Peninsula for the weekend. The hours of operation will be strictly enforced by sheriff's deputies and DPS Troopers.

