December proves to be deadliest month for COVID-19 related deaths in Jefferson County since start of pandemic

In a matter of three days, 21 people have died in Jefferson County with the coronavirus

BEAUMONT, Texas — With more Southeast Texans dying from COVID-19 and rising hospitalizations, data shows December has become the deadliest month in Jefferson County since the coronavirus pandemic started.

Dr. Praphul Joshi with Lamar University told 12News over 4 percent of the Jefferson County population has tested positive for the coronavirus.

In just the last three days, Dr. Joshi said there have been 21 COVID-19 related deaths in Jefferson County alone.

This is the most deaths in any week since the start of the pandemic.

According to Joshi, most of the recent cases and deaths can be attributed to people gathering over Thanksgiving.

This recent uptick in cases and deaths was expected, but considering the rising positivity and death rates in Jefferson County, Dr. Joshi fear it will get worse before it gets better.

The death rates have been higher in rural counties, with Jasper County having the largest percent increase in COVID-19 related deaths from the middle of July until December.

"Getting pretty rough on everybody. Just about everybody knows somebody that's been infected or they have been hospitalized or lost a loved one at some point or a close friend to this," Jasper County Judge Mark Allen said.

Allen said it's disturbing to see the high number of cases and deaths in Jasper County, which has a much smaller population than other counties like Hardin or Jefferson.