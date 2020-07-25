Jefferson County sees 'deadliest week so far' as COVID-19 continues to surge in Southeast Texas

While deaths and hospitalizations increased, daily confirmed cases of COVID-19 have slightly decreased this week

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — July continues to prove just how dangerous and deadly COVID-19 is.

The week of July 20 was the "deadliest week so far" in Jefferson County. There were 10 reported coronavirus deaths in one week, that's the highest number in a single week since the pandemic began, according to data provided by Dr. Praphul Joshi of Lamar University.

July has accounted for 39% of the overall deaths linked to COVID-19, Dr. Joshi reported. In July we saw 21 of the county's 54 deaths reported.

Jefferson County is also trying to tackle significantly higher hospitalizations. ICU and ventilator utilization continues to remain at higher levels. On Friday, 84 of the county's 86 ICU beds were in use. That's a slight improvement from earlier in the week when there were no ICU beds available.

According to the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council, there are 116 adults on ventilators in Jefferson County.

"We are at a point that we are extremely concerned about our health care system," Sherry Ulmer said at Tuesday's Beaumont City Council meeting. "We have young people, just 38 years old, who have been on ventilators for eight weeks."

Ulmer said Jefferson County has seen first-hand complications from COVID-19. Patients diagnoses with the virus have had strokes and some have had amputations, Ulmer said they survived but are faced to live with challenges.

Local hospitals have requested additional medical personnel and more EMTs from around the state, according to Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick . Hospital leaders have also requested a mobile medical unit to help meet demand.

While mortality rates and hospitalizations rise, there has been a glimmer of hope this week. Daily confirmed cases in Jefferson County have decreased this week.