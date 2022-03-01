COVID in Houston: More people are being admitted to TMC hospitals on a daily basis than ever before

The weekly average of daily new COVID-19 hospitalizations has surpassed the delta peak.

HOUSTON — COVID-19 numbers in the Greater Houston area have reached record levels.

According to the Texas Medical Center, more and more people are being admitted to its hospitals daily than ever before

The new COVID-19 positivity rate for testing in the Texas Medical Center is now much higher than the delta peak. As of January 2, the positivity rate from the TMC stood at 28 percent. When the delta variant reached its peak, the positivity rate hit 15 percent.

Last week, TMC averaged 401 new COVID admissions per day. Compared to the previous week, there was an average of 201 new COVID hospitalization per day, and in November there was an average of 56 hospitalizations per day.

The weekly average of daily new cases is also much higher than the delta surge. About 5,600 people are testing positive each day. In November, TMC recorded an average of only 232 new cases per day.

Click here for more key takeaways from the Texas Medical Center.

Houston Methodist is also seeing a surge in COVID cases, specifically with the new omicron variant.

The hospital said it's seeing a significant number of positive COVID cases among younger patients and breakthrough infections, which are people who have been vaccinated.

The hospital does note the omicron variant appears to be much less severe.

Houston Methodist takeaways from the first 862 omicron patients:

The median age of COVID-19 patients is 38.9

16% were admitted to the hospital for a median of 3 days

50% were fully vaccinated

10% had a booster shot

99% survived

KHOU 11 reporter Stephanie Whitfield is covering this story and will have more details on KHOU 11 News at 4 and 5 p.m.

Check back for updates on this page throughout the day.